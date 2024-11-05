PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of Kynex

"We are pleased to have acted as exclusive financial advisors to the Arcot family on this momentous transaction," said Robert Murphy, Senior Managing Director at PKF Investment Banking. Post this

Kynex is a market-leading, integrated financial platform providing valuations and analytics for convertible securities, portfolio and risk management for multi-strategy portfolios, and trade flow and order management. The platform's customizable framework provides users with insight into the composition and distribution of global convertible securities markets, powerful analytical tools, and proprietary financial calculations. Its established client base is comprised of the most respected names in the financial industry, including investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, broker-dealers and risk managers.

Headquartered in New York City and founded in 1996, Numerix is a leading financial technology provider whose expertise, analytics and software are redefining pricing and risk management in markets. The company's offices in major financial centers around the world enable Numerix to offer localized support and services to its diverse client base while drawing on global insights, innovations and industry thought leaders. The capabilities of the Kynex platform align seamlessly with Numerix's suite of Front-to-Risk solutions.

"The team at PKF Investment Banking achieved all of our family's objectives and always had our best interests at heart," said Ravi Arcot, Managing Director of Kynex. "They streamlined the entire transaction process, swiftly closing the deal with the best possible buyer only five months into our engagement. We are thrilled to be joining Numerix, and we look forward to continued growth and prosperity together."

