PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of Select Assets of BAUSCH Germany GmbH

"We are delighted to have acted as exclusive advisors to the BAUSCH Group on this highly synergistic transaction," said Alberto Sinesi, Director at PKF Investment Banking. Post this

BAUSCH Germany is the German entity being part of the BAUSCH Group, a recognized leader in both aseptic processing equipment for stable containers such as vials, cartridges, ampoules, bottles, syringes and manufacturing of aseptic filling machines for IV bags.

Switzerland-based Dec Group is a global leader in powder handling and process containment systems catered to the pharmaceutical industry and is owned by capiton AG, a Germany-based private equity investor focused on investing in middle-market businesses primarily in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. As part of the acquisition, BAUSCH Germany will operate as a subsidiary of Dec Group under the name of DEC Filling Germany GmbH.

