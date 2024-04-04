PKF O'Connor Davies' Anan A. Samara Receives '2024 Diversity in Business' Award

"One of my professional objectives has always been to provide others with opportunities for growth and success while advocating for a culture in which all can succeed," said Samara. Post this

As Co-Chair of PKF O'Connor Davies' DEI Council, Samara collaborates with the DEI Council to set short- and long-term goals for the organization and establish new DEI policies, programs and initiatives. He is also an Executive Sponsor of the organization's Disability Employee Resource Group, ensuring all employees feel empowered to bring their true selves to work each day. Further, as a supporter of the organization's recruiting efforts and frequent attendee of the National Association of Black Accountants' annual convention, he ensures young professionals from all backgrounds have equitable access to professional development and career opportunities.

"One of my professional objectives has always been to provide others with opportunities for growth and success while advocating for a culture in which all can succeed," said Samara. "I am honored to be recognized for the positive impact I have made and the meaningful relationships I have forged through this work."

Samara was recognized alongside other honorees at an awards ceremony on March 19, 2024, at Crest Hollow Country Club. For more information, visit https://libn.com/event/diversityinbusiness/.

