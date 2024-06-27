PKF O'Connor Davies' Christopher Petermann Named to Forbes' 'America's Top 200 CPAs'

"As a core member of our executive team, Chris has been instrumental in spearheading our growth and evolving our offerings to serve additional industry sectors and geographic markets," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

To compile its inaugural "America's Top 200 CPAs" list, Forbes first identified over 1,000 nominees through conversations with and recommendations from accounting associations, industry insiders and an independent advisory board of experts. Nominees were then evaluated on a variety of criteria, including certifications and credentials, years of experience, industry specialization, professional achievements, community involvement, thought leadership, client base and diversity, ethical and regulatory compliance, and innovation and technology adoption.

"It's a great honor to be selected as one of the top accountants in the nation and commended for my ongoing contributions to the growth and success of PKF O'Connor Davies," Petermann said. "This recognition is very meaningful, and I'm grateful for the shared wisdom of friends, family and colleagues that have molded me into the CPA and leader I am today."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies