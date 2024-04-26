PKF O'Connor Davies Establishes PKF O'Connor Davies University to Enhance Team Members' Continuing Education

"Through access to the latest tools, techniques and strategies, our team will remain in the best position to advance their careers and support our clients in their pursuit of long-term success," said Brett P. Settles, Director of Learning and Development at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

PKF O'Connor Davies University seeks to cultivate knowledgeable, innovative and insightful professionals through a variety of benefits geared toward career development, including industry-specific certification courses; audit, accounting, tax and advisory services training; relationship-building coaching; and resources for continuing education. Beyond these specific opportunities, the organization continues to prioritize the creation of a workplace in which team members feel comfortable, a culture in which they can thrive, and other supports they need to set, reach and exceed their goals.

"We want our organization to be a place where our team members can meaningfully grow and develop their careers, and PKF O'Connor Davies University serves as an example of our commitment to professional development," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our professionals will Know Greater Value through access to ongoing learning, training, certification and coaching resources that stretch their skillsets, strengthen their core competencies, and, ultimately, supercharge the value we provide our clients."

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

