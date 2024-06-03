PKF O'Connor Davies Family Office Named Top 'Accountancy Advisor' by 11th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards

"Our continued recognition by one of the leading voices in our industry is a testament to the value we deliver for clients, the trust they place in us and the successful outcomes that set our team apart," said Gemma Leddy, Partner-in-Charge of PKFOD FO. Post this

FWR's "Accountancy Advisor" award spotlights consultants to family offices whose accounting service delivery makes measurable contributions to clients' operations and overall success. PKFOD FO is an award-winning practice area of PKF O'Connor Davies offering accounting, reporting, financial management, and CFO services, as well as tax planning and compliance, investment monitoring and oversight, wealth planning, transaction, and philanthropic advisory services to family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, business owners and their advisors. Delivery of these comprehensive services is enhanced by investment acumen, Wall Street insights, entrepreneurial expertise and leading technology.

"We take great pride in our family office services, and it is an honor to have our team recognized for the invaluable support we provide," said Stephen E. Prostano, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Center for Private Business Owners. "We're proud to be an industry leader and to offer our clients a set of solutions and advice that take their personal, financial and business needs into consideration."

The winners of this year's FWR Awards were celebrated on May 2, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. For more information, visit https://clearviewpublishing.com/events/the-eleventh-annual-family-wealth-report-awards-2024/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected] , https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies