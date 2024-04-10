PKF O'Connor Davies' Jeffrey Gittler Named 'Top Accountant' by 2024 Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Awards

"Jeff has become a go-to authority and trusted advisor for early-stage entrepreneurs and established operators alike, and this award is a clear reflection of his expertise," said Noam Hirschberger, Partner and Co-Leader of PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice. Post this

With 40 years of accounting experience and a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis and CBD sector, Gittler has helped position PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice as the leading provider of audit, advisory and tax services for companies across the market. Beyond PKF O'Connor Davies, Gittler formerly served as Chair of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants' (NYSSCPA) Cannabis Industry Committee.

"My work growing PKF O'Connor Davies' Cannabis Practice has been one of the most exciting chapters in my career, and I thank Green Market Report for shining a light on the exceptional things I and my colleagues accomplish for our clients," Gittler said. "We're learning more and more about the cannabis industry each day, and I look forward to continuing to assist our clients as they aspire to greater levels of business success."

Gittler was presented with his Cannabis Finance Award during the GMR Finance Summit on March 22, 2024, in Boston.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

