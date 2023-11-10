PKF O'Connor Davies Launches Center for Private Business Owners

"We've designed one of the most comprehensive solutions in the industry for private business owners that is tailormade to support them and their businesses at any stage of their lifecycle," said Stephen E. Prostano, Partner-in-Charge, Center for Private Business Owners. Post this

The Center's broad-based services address the full spectrum of private business owners' advisory and financial needs, from continuity planning and merger and acquisition support to tax planning and financial, retirement and wealth transfer planning. The Center will also provide a unique and customized set of educational programs and events to support client needs, delivered both in-person locally and virtually.

"Our Center for Private Business Owners represents the latest evolution in our work with business owners and enhances the expertise, tools and resources we're able to deliver," said Cynthia Adams Harrison, Managing Director, Center for Private Business Owners. "Through close collaboration and an in-depth understanding of clients' unique challenges and opportunities, our team enables private business owners to optimize operations, add value, manage risk, plan for the future and achieve both personal and professional success."

http://www.pkfod.com/services/advisory-services/center-for-private-business-owners/

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

