PKF O'Connor Davies' Laura K. Barooshian Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Boston Estate Planning Council

"Through professional excellence and community stewardship, Laura has distinguished herself as one of the leading estate planners in the Boston region," said Laurie J. Austin, New England Co-Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies.

Barooshian is a longtime member of the BEPC, serving on various committees, as a board member and as an officer. Previously, she served as BEPC's President from 2017-2018 and received its President's Award in 2020. In addition, she is a member of the Boston Women's Leadership Council and a former member of the Boston Foundation's Professional Advisor Committee & Professional Advisor Network. In her community, she is first vice-chair of The Baker Center for Children and Families Board, treasurer of the North County Land Trust, and a supporter of the Lunenburg Music Aiders and Middle-High School Marching Band.

"I am truly honored to receive this award and be acknowledged for my dedication and years of service to the BEPC and the Boston community," said Barooshian. "I take great pride in my professional and philanthropic involvement, especially with the BEPC, and it's heartwarming to be recognized by my colleagues and peers for this ongoing work."

Barooshian has 25 years of experience providing income, estate and gift tax planning to high-net-worth individuals, trusts, private foundations, expatriates, and closely held businesses. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Bentley University and a Master of Science degree in Taxation from Northeastern University. In addition, she is a Certified Public Accountant, an Accredited Estate Planner® and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®. Barooshian will be honored during the BEPC's 2024 Annual Gala on May 16, 2024.

