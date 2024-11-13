PKF O'Connor Davies Named 2024 'Best Place to Work in New Jersey' by NJBIZ

"We're committed to providing team members with an unparalleled work experience that challenges, engages and empowers them," said Brian Flynn, Managing Partner for the New Jersey market at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Each year, PKF O'Connor Davies' team members praise multiple aspects of the employee experience, including collaboration with senior leaders, challenging assignments, advanced education and training opportunities, health and wellness programs, and highly competitive compensation and benefits packages. In addition, team members note the organization's culture, networking events, community service projects and DEI initiatives.

"We hear from so many team members about how the team at PKF O'Connor Davies is truly like a family to them, and this emphasis on relationships is a defining hallmark of our culture," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We're honored to be recognized by our team members for the steps we've taken to ensure our offices are a place where they can advance their careers, grow their skillsets, and deliver value for clients and colleagues alike."

NJBIZ determines its list of top workplaces based on the results of a team member survey conducted by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group. Honorees are then categorized as either a small (15-49 employees), medium (50-249 employees) or large (more than 250 employees) company.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies