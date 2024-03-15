PKF O'Connor Davies Named a 'Best Company to Work For in New York'

"Our latest recognition as one of the top workplaces in all of New York is further validation of our ongoing efforts to create a work environment that prioritizes team member engagement and development," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

To determine this year's awardees, a two-part assessment process was utilized. The first part consisted of an evaluation of PKF O'Connor Davies' workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of a survey of PKF O'Connor Davies' team members measuring the employee experience across eight focus areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

"We take great pride in the many recognitions we've received for our approach to the team member experience, especially this most recent honor," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Respecting the needs of our team members remains a key focus area, and we continue to pursue policies and practices that address what matters most to our team."

The program identifies honorees in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249 employees) and large companies (250 or more employees). The complete 2024 rankings will be unveiled during an awards ceremony on April 18, 2024.

