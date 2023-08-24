PKF O'Connor Davies Named a 'Best Place to Work' by NJBIZ

"We are honored to receive this recognition from NJBIZ acknowledging our dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace and rewarding corporate culture," said Brian Flynn, Managing Partner for the New Jersey market at PKF O'Connor Davies. Tweet this

To assemble each year's list of honorees, NJBIZ solicits confidential feedback from employees about their employers. Employees are asked to provide feedback in the areas of leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement. PKF O'Connor Davies' benefits, perks, job-advancement programs, corporate social responsibility initiatives and DEI-focused activities remain at the forefront of the accounting industry.

"We believe it's important to create an environment in which all our team members feel valued, respected and have equal access to professional growth and development opportunities," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "To be recognized by our team members as a 'Best Place to Work' is a special honor."

The NJBIZ Best Places to Work program categorizes honorees into three categories: small (15-49 employees), medium (50-249 employees) and large (more than 250 employees). NJBIZ will announce the top employer in the Garden State and unveil the complete 2023 ranking during an awards ceremony on September 28, 2023.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies