PKF O'Connor Davies Named 'Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year' by 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

"Receiving this recognition for the second straight year speaks volumes about the consistent quality of our M&A offerings and the value we provide our clients engaged in transaction activity," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

PKF O'Connor Davies' Transaction Advisory Services practice has provided industry-leading M&A support to hundreds of clients across a broad spectrum of industries. Powered by its specialized expertise, global reach and consistent, high-level support, the practice area advises on the closing of dozens of deals each year, representing billions of dollars in total value. The practice area's experts regularly provide a suite of personalized services in support of a given transaction, including Quality of Earnings analysis, tax due diligence, tax structuring and consulting, cybersecurity advisory, forensic investigations, litigation support, and valuations.

The M&A Advisor Awards are some of the oldest, most-established and prestigious awards in the M&A industry. This year's awards were presented to winners in over 70 categories that were selected from a finalist pool of over 350 nominees representing over 500 companies.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies