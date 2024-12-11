PKF O'Connor Davies Named 'Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year' by 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

"Our consistent recognition reinforces the quality, expertise and dedication our team brings to every transaction we support," said Jonathan Moore, Partner-in-Charge of Advisory Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

PKF O'Connor Davies' award-winning Transaction Advisory Services practice has provided M&A support to hundreds of clients across various industries through its specialized expertise, global reach and consistent, high-level support. The practice area annually advises on dozens of deals, representing billions of dollars in total value. To support an individual transaction, the practice's professionals provide a variety of services, including Quality of Earnings analysis, tax due diligence, tax structuring and consulting, cybersecurity advisory, forensic investigations, outsourced accounting and valuations.

The M&A Advisor Awards are some of the oldest, most-established and prestigious awards in the M&A industry. This year's 80-plus winners were selected from more than 350 nominees representing over 500 companies.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

