PKF O'Connor Davies Named One of Crain's '100 Best Places to Work in New York City'

PKF O'Connor Davies' inclusion on Crain's list is the latest in a string of recognitions spotlighting the organization's industry-leading employee experience. In addition to competitive compensation and bonuses for exceptional achievements, the organization offers team members a robust health and financial wellness package incorporating medical benefits, retirement and profit-sharing programs, and paid time off. Team members are also provided opportunities for ongoing learning and development, including a Career Advisor Program, education reimbursement and in-house continuing professional education (CPE) courses.

"It's so rewarding to be continually recognized as a leading workplace and lauded for our approach to the employee experience," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "The unique combination of training, mentoring and professional development we provide, coupled with our extensive compensation and benefits package, continues to attract top-notch talent and solidify our standing as a nationally recognized organization."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

Media Contact

