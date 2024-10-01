PKF O'Connor Davies Named to Crain's New York Business '2024 Best Places to Work in NYC'

"We're honored to once again be celebrated for the many ways we engage and support our team members in their personal and professional lives," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

PKF O'Connor Davies' recognition by Crain's is the latest in a series of recent third-party validations of the organization's work environment. All team members are offered a thoughtfully crafted package of benefits and other workplace perks, including a competitive compensation and bonus structure, access to in-house and external continuing professional education courses, and health and financial wellness programs. In addition, team members are encouraged to participate in employee resource groups, DEI initiatives, social events and community service projects.

"We're honored to once again be celebrated for the many ways we engage and support our team members in their personal and professional lives," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We take our commitment to our team very seriously, and this dedication is reflected in the myriad opportunities for training, mentoring, professional development and collaboration all team members are encouraged to take part in."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

