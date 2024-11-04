PKF O'Connor Davies Named Top Internship Program by Vault's 2025 "150 Best Internships"

"Regardless of where a student is in their accounting education, our internship program exposes them to various career paths and immerses them in projects that promote real-world skills and lifelong connections," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

To compile this year's rankings, Vault surveyed almost 20,000 interns from nearly 300 companies, including over 50 interns from PKF O'Connor Davies. Respondents evaluated their internship experience using a series of quality-of-life and diversity criteria. PKF O'Connor Davies' internship program sustained its #1 ranking for compensation and improved in all quality-of-life categories to achieve top-three rankings for quality of life, quality of assignments, training and mentoring, overall career development, employment prospects, and real-life experience. Additionally, the program earned top-ten rankings for networking opportunities, diversity for LGBTQ+ individuals, diversity for women, and racial and ethnic diversity.

"Regardless of where a student is in their accounting education, our internship program exposes them to various career paths and immerses them in projects that promote real-world skills and lifelong connections," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We're honored to be recognized for the role PKF O'Connor Davies and our On-Campus Recruiting Team plays in maintaining a strong talent pipeline for our industry and positively impacting the careers of countless future professionals each year."

