PKF O'Connor Davies Named 'Top Workplace' in Western Connecticut

"We're honored to be named an employer of choice and celebrated for the many ways we prioritize the well-being, development and satisfaction of our team," said Michael Ruggiero, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Stamford office. Post this

The annual Top Workplaces list is based solely upon employee feedback generated by the Energage Workplace Survey. The survey measures various elements of the team member experience, examining such factors as pay and benefits, work-life flexibility, training and learning opportunities, communication and collaboration, inclusion, support, openness, appreciation, and more. This is the first year that PKF O'Connor Davies' Connecticut offices in Shelton and Stamford have participated in the survey.

"It's always rewarding to be recognized as a leading workplace, but knowing this honor is entirely the result of our team members' positive feedback makes it especially meaningful," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We strive to be an organization where team members can do their best and be their best, and this acknowledgement is further validation of our efforts."

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients.

