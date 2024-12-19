PKF O'Connor Davies Opens New Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

"As our work in southeast Florida continues to grow, the opening of our Fort Lauderdale office strengthens our market position and provides the necessary operating support to further scale our work in the region," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

With 23 offices in the U.S. and India, PKF O'Connor Davies is a premier provider of accounting, tax and advisory services backed by global expertise. The organization's new location in Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas neighborhood enhances its ability to support the evolving needs of domestic and international clients through comprehensive offerings, including accounting and assurance, tax, business consulting, technology and cybersecurity, private client, and outsourced services. The office's numerous amenities, including a designated meeting space and café, further enable the organization's client-centric focus and strengthen its ability to serve as a trusted, valued advisor.

"The opening of our Fort Lauderdale office marks an exciting new chapter. Well-positioned to build up our client base, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the value, service and expertise that have fueled our growth," said Rachel DiDio, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Fort Lauderdale office. "From quality workspaces and the latest technological tools to downtown views and easy access to one of the city's major thoroughfares, I'm confident our team and clients will greatly benefit from all that this office has to offer."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

