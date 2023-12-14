PKF O'Connor Davies Publishes 2023 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers

"We release this report each year because of our commitment to providing dentists with the tools and resources they need to optimize practice management and increase overall profitability," said David J. Goodman, Partner and Dental Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

The 2023 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers contains a number of data points – including average revenue, compensation and expense amounts – intended to provide a comprehensive picture of the dental industry. This year's report organizes data by practice and by individual general dentist and segments the data by revenue range. In addition, an average statement of collections and expenses for specialists such as pediatric dentists, oral surgeons and periodontists is reported.

For more than 50 years, dentists have relied on PKF O'Connor Davies to provide top-notch tax and consulting advice to support them at every stage of their careers. The organization's industry specialists leverage a unique, data-driven approach that not only generates tax savings but also reveals the most valuable metrics and benchmarks practitioners and their practices can use to drive growth, boost efficiency and increase profitability. To download the 2023 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers, visit https://www.pkfod.com/dental-practices-by-the-numbers/.

