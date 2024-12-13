PKF O'Connor Davies Publishes 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers

"Our annual publication highlights our commitment to offering practitioners financial solutions to help improve their practice, practice value and overall quality of life," said David J. Goodman, Partner and Dental Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

The 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers summarizes performance by reporting various expenditure percentages, including staff compensation, services costs, and facilities and administrative expenses. Data is reported for the industry as a whole and segmented by revenue range for year-over-year comparison. In addition, practice data for certain specialists, including pediatric dentists, oral surgeons and periodontists is included.

For more than 50 years, dentists and dental practice leaders have relied on PKF O'Connor Davies' industry specialists to provide top-notch tax and consulting advice. Their approach to identifying practice inefficiencies and developing customized solutions helps drive growth, boost efficiency, and increase profitability for practices and their owners.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

