PKF O'Connor Davies Publishes 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers

Annual industry snapshot provides data-driven perspective on dental practice performance
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the release of its 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers. The annual compilation of practice data offers an overview of the current state of the dental industry, in addition to a comprehensive analysis of current trends. The publication is designed for dental practice leaders to benchmark their performance against other practices in their revenue range as well as the industry at large.
"Our annual publication highlights our commitment to offering practitioners financial solutions to help improve their practice, practice value and overall quality of life," said David J. Goodman, Partner and Dental Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "As practices review their performance and begin to plan for the year ahead, we believe that the report's insights will prove valuable to dentists and practice leaders seeking to streamline their operations and maximize bottom-line profitability."
The 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers summarizes performance by reporting various expenditure percentages, including staff compensation, services costs, and facilities and administrative expenses. Data is reported for the industry as a whole and segmented by revenue range for year-over-year comparison. In addition, practice data for certain specialists, including pediatric dentists, oral surgeons and periodontists is included.
For more than 50 years, dentists and dental practice leaders have relied on PKF O'Connor Davies' industry specialists to provide top-notch tax and consulting advice. Their approach to identifying practice inefficiencies and developing customized solutions helps drive growth, boost efficiency, and increase profitability for practices and their owners.
To download the 2024 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers, visit https://www.pkfod.com/dental-practices-by-the-numbers/.
About PKF O'Connor Davies
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms.
