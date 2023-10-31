PKF O'Connor Davies Recognized as Nation's Top Internship Program on Vault's 2024 "100 Best Internships" List

"Internships are a key component of the college experience, and we are proud to be recognized as the nation's best for the next generation of accounting, audit and tax professionals," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Vault's 2024 rankings are directly tied to the results of a survey completed by more than 13,000 current and former interns, including nearly 80 from PKF O'Connor Davies, which asked respondents to assess their experience according to a series of specific quality of life and diversity criteria. PKF O'Connor Davies' program has been ranked among the top 10 for almost all quality of life categories, including compensation, quality of assignments, training and mentoring, overall career development, employment prospects, and real-life experience. The program has also achieved two #1 rankings for diversity – overall diversity and diversity for LGBTQ+ individuals – as well as top-five rankings for racial and ethnic diversity and diversity for women.

"Whether students are just beginning to explore the accounting industry or are ready for a more advanced, hands-on experience, our internship programs are specifically designed to meet the needs of emerging professionals and prepare them for life outside of the college classroom," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "The fact that our #1 ranking is due to the positive feedback of so many of our own interns is particularly gratifying and speaks to the impact PKF O'Connor Davies and our On-Campus Recruiting Team have had on countless students' growth and development."

PKF O'Connor Davies offers internship programs for students at all stages of the college experience. The Freshman Pathways Program is a one-day opportunity designed specifically for students who have recently completed their freshman year to learn about public accounting, network with professionals and explore career options. The Leaders of Tomorrow Program is a two-day opportunity for sophomores and juniors to engage in skill-building workshops, develop leadership abilities, and gain a better understanding of the responsibilities and advantages of a career with PKF O'Connor Davies. The organization's Winter Tax Internship and Summer Audit Internship are lengthier, more in-depth opportunities for juniors and seniors to assist with executing actual client projects and fully immerse themselves in PKF O'Connor Davies' culture. Interns are also encouraged to participate in community service projects and social activities hosted by the organization. For more information, visit https://www.pkfod.com/careers/.

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients.

