PKF O'Connor Davies Releases 2024 Long Island Economic Survey Results

Since 1995, PKF O'Connor Davies' Long Island Economic Survey has detailed trends affecting the regional business climate, local leaders' plans to enhance their businesses and strategies to address challenging economic headwinds. This year's report also examines the rise of artificial intelligence and the growing acceptance of the work-from-home model.

"Our clients place great trust in our ability to anticipate the ebbs and flows of the economy and help them navigate a constantly changing business landscape," said Joseph C. Ferreira, Co-Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Hauppauge Office. "The Long Island Economic Survey demonstrates our commitment to fully understanding our clients' needs and the issues that matter to them most."

To develop and publish the survey, PKF O'Connor Davies partnered with the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI). SCRI is a well-regarded expert in capturing individuals' viewpoints on business, economic, political, social, academic and historical issues. The results of this year's survey were presented and discussed at a launch event held on January 25, 2024, at the Crest Hollow Country Club. To download the Long Island Economic Survey – Outlook 2024, visit https://www.pkfod.com/outlook-2024-long-island-economic-survey-results/.

