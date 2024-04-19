PKF O'Connor Davies' Tara G. Seymour Named '2024 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance' Honoree

"Tara is a trusted advisor whose commitment to her clients' success has not gone unnoticed," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Seymour brings over 25 years of public accounting experience to her work providing accounting and tax support to individuals, small businesses and private equity firms. She is actively involved in the organization's career development efforts, frequently leading continuing education classes and supporting the ongoing training and mentoring of colleagues. A graduate of Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, she is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA).

"I am extremely honored to be chosen as a top finance leader and recognized for the advice and support I've provided countless clients over the years," Seymour said. "I take great pride in the career I've built, and this award is an affirmation of not only my hard work but also the amazing support I've had along the way."

A panel of independent judges selected this year's "NJBIZ Leaders in Finance" honorees, who were evaluated on their industry involvement, community involvement and professional achievements. Honorees represent a wide range of finance industry sectors, including banking, corporate, investment, professional and blockchain. Seymour and her fellow nominees were celebrated during an awards event on April 18, 2024, at the Doubletree Hilton in Somerset. For more information, visit https://njbiz.com/njbiz-unveils-2024-leaders-in-finance-honorees/.

