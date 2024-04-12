PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Anson Loi as Partner

"Throughout his career, Anson has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the tax exposures of high-net-worth clients and developed strategies that help optimize their overall positions," said Benjamin A. Beskovic, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Loi worked as a Partner for an international advisory and accounting firm and as a Tax Senior Manager for a "Big Four" accounting firm. There, he provided an array of tax planning services across 50-plus jurisdictions, ensuring compliance for internal operating partnerships, fund of funds, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. He also maintains a passionate commitment to community engagement. For five years, he co-hosted a "train-the-preparer" program for the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, training over 2,000 volunteers to become tax preparers for those with limited means.

"My passion for delivering outstanding client service is a defining hallmark of my career," Loi said. "Clients of mine can expect true partnership and an unwavering commitment to developing full-spectrum tax strategies that support their overarching personal and financial goals."

Loi is a graduate of Baruch College with both a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and a Master of Science in Taxation degree. He is a Certified Public Accountant as well as an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA).

