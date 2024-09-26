PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Donald Melody as Partner

"Don's career spans the auditing spectrum, and his multifaceted background has equipped him with an invaluable and in-depth understanding of the complexities involved with ensuring compliance for organizations of all types," said Clare Cella, Managing Partner of PKF O'Connor Davies LLP. Post this

Melody most recently served as the practice leader for a global advisory firm's broker-dealer audit advisory service line. There, he supported PCAOB-registered audit firms during PCAOB inspections and enforcement investigations, in addition to providing Quality Management and Quality Control advisory services. Prior to that, he managed audits of broker-dealers, hedge funds, NFA funds and NFA introducing brokers as the audit director for a regional accounting firm based in Illinois.

"My work in both the regulatory and advisory spaces have provided me with a unique viewpoint into all aspects of the audit process," Melody said. "I'm eager to join PKF O'Connor Davies and leverage the insights I've gained to help clients achieve their compliance goals."

Melody graduated magna cum laude from St. Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

