PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Gina Citrola as Partner

"With a multifaceted background and considerable experience working with clients across industries, Gina is a valuable addition to our team," said Joseph R. Doren, Partner-in-Charge of PKF O'Connor Davies' Business Solutions Group.

Citrola specializes in providing audit and assurance services to commercial businesses, not-for-profit organizations and real estate portfolios. Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, she worked as a Partner in the Real Estate Group of a regional accounting firm based in New York. There, she oversaw the audits of residential rental properties, many assisted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, as well as co-ops, condominiums and property management companies.

"Throughout my career, I've aspired to make a positive impact by helping organizations achieve and maintain success," Citrola said. "I look forward to bringing that same professional outlook and standard for excellence to my work with colleagues and clients here at PKF O'Connor Davies."

Citrola graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. A Certified Public Accountant and Housing Credit Certified Professional, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) and National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB).

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

