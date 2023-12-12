PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Ilyana Ezhaghi as Partner

PKF O'Connor Davies announced Ilyana Ezhaghi as a new partner within the organization's tax practice. Ezhaghi has 20+ years of experience and provides a full range of tax advisory and compliance services to high-net-worth individuals, their families and their closely held businesses. Post this

"Throughout her career, Ilyana has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding the intricacies of the ever-evolving tax landscape and navigating the specific tax challenges that clients encounter," said Alan Kufeld, Partner, PKF O'Connor Davies. "I am confident that our clients will experience lasting benefits from her expertise and proactive approach."

Prior to PKF O'Connor Davies, Ezhaghi held various leadership positions at accounting and financial services firms. Ezhaghi is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA). She is a graduate of University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"It is my goal to develop strong relationships with our clients and be their trusted advisor," said Ezhaghi. "I look forward to collaborating with the PKF O'Connor Davies team and our clients to deliver best-in-class strategy and services."

