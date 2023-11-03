PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Michelle Skrobacz as Partner

"Michelle is a seasoned professional with decades of experience serving private clients and helping them identify tax planning opportunities and navigate the specific tax challenges they face," said Laurie J. Austin, PKF O'Connor Davies' New England Co-Managing Partner. Post this

Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Skrobacz held a tax-focused management role with a financial advisory firm. There, she was responsible for coordinating all tax planning and compliance matters for high-net-worth families and entities. In addition, she advised clients on transaction options, estate planning and investment opportunities; helped resolve clients' tax issues with government authorities; drafted tax memorandums; and assisted with clients' accounting and financial needs.

"Joining PKF O'Connor Davies offers the chance to take the next step in my career and expand my work with private clients," said Skrobacz. "I look forward to enhancing the work of the Private Client Services Group and maintaining PKF O'Connor Davies' reputation for unrivaled expertise and top-notch service."

Skrobacz graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Business degree in Accounting. In addition, she holds a Juris Doctor degree from the New England School of Law and a Master of Laws degree in Taxation from the Boston University School of Law. Skrobacz is a Certified Public Accountant, a licensed Attorney in Massachusetts and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

