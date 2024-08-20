PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Nkrumah Pierre to Firm as Partner

"Nkrumah's exceptional track record as a business development leader showcases his talent for driving growth through productive, profitable engagements," said Michael Stellwagen, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Prior to joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Pierre spearheaded the growth of one of the nation's largest full-service advisory and accounting firms as a Managing Director of Business Development. There, he prospected and secured engagements across a spectrum of services, including tax, audit, transaction advisory, consulting, outsourced accounting, outsourced IT, forensics, litigation and valuation. Earlier in his career, he was the founder and CEO of a boutique consulting firm and worked with a number of search firms in a business development capacity, acquiring national and global accounts with Fortune 100 institutions, hedge funds, not-for-profit organizations, and companies across the finance, healthcare and media sectors.

"I'm eager to begin a new chapter in my career with PKF O'Connor Davies, an organization with a long-established reputation for personalized, hands-on service and support," Pierre said. "I've made a point of building a vast professional network throughout my career, and I look forward to opening doors and making introductions for clients in ways that support their growth and business objectives."

Pierre graduated from Lafayette College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business. He is a frequent speaker for professional organizations, including the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), colleges and universities. In June 2024, he completed his two-year term as President of the Long Island Chapter of XPX (Exit Planning Exchange) and is currently the Co-Chair of the Executive Committee for the men's lacrosse team at Lafayette College.

