PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Oren Glass as Partner

"Over the course of his career, Oren has consistently leveraged his diverse tax background and understanding of clients' positions to develop smart, personalized strategies that align with stated financial goals," said Benjamin A. Beskovic, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Glass joins PKF O'Connor Davies from a leading full-service advisory and accounting firm, where he most recently worked as a Private Client Services Director. In that role, he managed the tax compliance and planning responsibilities for a variety of client types, including individuals, C corporations, S corporations, partnerships, trusts, estates and not-for-profit organizations. He also regularly represented clients in audits of returns by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as well as state and local taxing authorities. As an instructor for internal and external continuing education courses, he often publishes insights on an array of tax-related topics.

"Joining PKF O'Connor Davies is a significant step in my career and I look forward to drawing upon my expertise to bring value to our clients," said Glass. "As a continuing education instructor, I'm always eager to connect with colleagues, especially those in the earlier stages of their careers, to help them chart a path for growth and keep them abreast of the latest developments in the field of taxation."

Glass graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA).

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, [email protected], https://www.pkfod.com/

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies