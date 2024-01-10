PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes Robert Philipson & Company

"Robert Philipson & Company, like PKF O'Connor Davies, is a well-established firm whose longevity has solidified its reputation for superior expertise and unparalleled client service," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Over the course of nearly a century, Robert Philipson & Company has regularly provided high-net-worth individuals and other private clients with comprehensive, individualized tax offerings. The firm's senior staff and partners are regularly sought after for their expertise in tax planning and preparation, IRS representation, international taxation, and estate and trust taxation. In addition, the firm provides wide-ranging, personalized accounting and consulting services, including income, estate, financial, retirement and succession planning, and support in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, marital planning, and litigation.

"For nearly a century, our firm has never wavered from its mission to provide clients with the services and support they need to achieve their tax and accounting goals," said Richard L. Philipson, Managing Partner at Robert Philipson & Company. "As our firm looks to the future, we see no greater partner than PKF O'Connor Davies, whose legacy has positioned the organization as a globally recognized leader in the accounting industry."

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

