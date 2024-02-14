PKF O'Connor Davies Welcomes SuárezBaldomero, P.A.

"With over a decade of experience working with inbound companies on various tax-related matters, SuárezBaldomero, P.A., is a valuable addition to our International Services practice," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Post this

Clients of SuárezBaldomero, P.A., are based in a number of countries, including, but not limited to, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. The firm specializes in assisting foreign businesses with structuring their U.S. footprint in an effective and efficient manner while navigating them through the federal, state and local tax system. SuárezBaldomero, P.A.'s international clients have benefited from their team's personal, hands-on approach to addressing complex tax matters, the planning and formation of new businesses, and financial and foreign reporting compliance. In addition, the firm provides related accounting and advisory services, including litigation support, forensic accounting, cash flow management, business valuation, mergers and acquisitions, multi-state sales and use tax compliance, nexus studies, and due diligence reviews.

"Today begins a new chapter in our firm's history, as we are welcomed by one of the most respected names in the global accounting field," said Belarmino A. Suárez, Shareholder at SuárezBaldomero, P.A. "Now, our family of clients around the world and our team will have access to the support, expertise and resources of not only PKF O'Connor Davies but also the greater PKF International network. I eagerly look forward to our work together."

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

