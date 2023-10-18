PKF O'Connor Davies Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Accounting Award

"While we've always taken great pride in our approach to client service, our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value and expertise in every engagement remains strong," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. Tweet this

PKF O'Connor Davies utilizes its annual client experience survey to solicit the opinions of clients based on their relationships with the organization and engagement teams. This year, PKF O'Connor Davies received an overall client rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and 99% of clients who completed the survey expressed satisfaction with their service teams. Specifically, clients praised PKF O'Connor Davies for its proactivity, sound advice, superior thought leadership, thorough understanding of needs and responsiveness.

The Best of Accounting Award from ClearlyRated recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

