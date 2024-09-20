PLACE Announces Acquisition of Real Estate Team Platform Livian

Livian's Real Estate Team Servicing Platform Becomes Part of PLACE

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE, the real estate industry's only brokerage-inclusive, all-in-one technology, business, and consumer services platform designed for top performing real estate teams nationwide, announces the acquisition of Livian. Livian's team servicing platform will now be fully integrated into PLACE's ecosystem.

"Since its inception, my vision for Livian has been to help real estate business owners enhance their businesses in a way that positively impacts their lives. I look forward to continuing that journey with the additional resources available at PLACE," shared Livian Founder Adam Hergenrother.

"Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez have been personal friends for many years. This is more than just a business move—it's a significant step forward for our employees and teams. Together, we now have the opportunity to expand our value proposition, offering consumers everything they need for their home through a single, integrated platform," Hergenrother added.

"Livian attracts successful real estate team owners who share PLACE's mission of making the dream of homeownership accessible everywhere," said PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez. "Together, we will advance that mission while empowering real estate agents to scale profitable businesses across the United States and Canada."

Livian currently partners with top real estate teams across the country. RealTrends "The Thousand", published in the Wall Street Journal, reported that the Livian platform served 5,266 homeowners in 2023.

"Equally exciting is the opportunity to welcome our long-time friend, Livian Founder Adam Hergenrother, along with the talented employees, agents, and business owners, to our rapidly growing company." remarked PLACE Co-Founder Ben Kinney.

PLACE has quickly established itself as a leader in the real estate and proptech sectors as the only brokerage-inclusive technology and services platform designed for top teams. In late 2021, the company completed its Series A funding round, raising $100 million in a deal led by Goldman Sachs, which resulted in a $1 billion valuation. Since then, PLACE has continued to grow, bringing on new PLACE Partner real estate teams from various brokerage brands across 49 states and Canada, supported by more than 1,000 employees. Additionally, PLACE has expanded its platform to include consumer services, such as mortgage, title and escrow, and insurance products, further enhancing its comprehensive offerings.

About PLACE

PLACE, the industry's only fully integrated technology, consumer, and business services platform, powers high-performing real estate agents and their teams to become more efficient, increase profitability, and provide superior customer value. For more information, please visit place.com

About Livian

Livian launched in 2021, by Adam Hergenrother. Livian's built as a people-first platform has empowered real estate agents and business owners to expand both their businesses and lives.

