PLACE Partner Adam Dow presents a new luxury condominium development in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire

"The vision presented by 51 Elm for the future of Lakeport is a whole new concept for the area – urban living with a dash of lake life situated in a walkable, bikeable community prime for the area," added REALTOR® and Laconia area expert, Mike Gagnon.

The condominiums at 51 Elm Street offer timeless design and innovative trends, fusing luxury hotel aesthetics, a hint of rock n' roll spirit, and a modern art museum's essence. The architectural journey begins with the arching entry, leading to a door that opens effortlessly, signifying meticulous attention to detail and opulence commitment. Each residence embodies a design philosophy that blends elegance with contemporary sensibilities thanks to designer-grade finishes such as stainless steel GE appliances, Kohler premium fixtures, and tech-forward features. Abundant natural light through expansive Marvin windows creates an inviting atmosphere overlooking captivating vistas.

The wide-range of amenities include a cutting-edge gym, residential elevator, covered parking, and a breathtaking rooftop deck for residents to unwind and relax. Offering water views, immediate access to the WOW trail, and downtown Lakeport bustle, this luxury haven provides an exclusive space for relaxation, socialization, and enjoyment.

Nestled between Lake Opechee and Lake Winnipesaukee, Lakeport provides year-round enjoyment and excitement. 51 Elm is a short distance to local restaurants, including O's Steak and Seafood and Fratello's Italian Grille, as well as entertainment options such as the Lakeport Opera house. Just a 90-minute drive from Boston and under an hour from Manchester, this getaway town offers convenience for those seeking tranquility, outdoor pursuits, and cultural experiences.

For more information, please visit 51elmstreet.com or please contact Adam Dow at 603-730-9207 or email [email protected].

