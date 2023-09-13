PLACE Partner Emily Duarte Presents "Castle of Ancala" in Scottsdale

"'The Castle of Ancala' is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece perfectly blending old world charm with all the modern features luxury buyers desire. From hand-painted murals, imported stone, and perfectly crafted detail, this home is perfect for the most discerning buyer looking for their desert oasis." Tweet this

"'The Castle of Ancala' is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece perfectly blending old world charm with all the modern features luxury buyers desire," said Emily Duarte. "From hand-painted murals, imported stone, and perfectly crafted detail, this home is perfect for the most discerning buyer looking for their desert oasis."

The "Castle of Ancala" boasts seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, each thoughtfully designed with lavish finishes and abundant natural light, providing a haven of comfort that seamlessly balances inviting warmth with a tranquil ambiance. A gourmet kitchen designed to delight chefs features a wrap-around island with seating, a Viking range, warming drawers, and a built-in refrigerator/freezer. Additional living quarters with a living room, kitchenette, and separate entrance offer an ideal retreat for guests while affording splendid poolside views.

An unparalleled level of entertainment awaits with a private movie theater, a billiard room, two inviting wet bars with beverages on tap, a well-equipped fitness center, and an impressive wine cellar. The 7-car garage accommodates not only a collection of vehicles but also an RV, boat, or other large transport with its extended height.

Stepping outdoors, the expansive patio frames a magnificent pool, offering a 240-degree panoramic view of the Phoenix Valley, including an unobstructed view of Camelback Mountain. This outdoor oasis beckons relaxation and recreation and is complete with comfortable lounging areas, a built-in barbecue station, and an alfresco dining space. The captivating desert landscape and the majestic mountains serve as a picturesque backdrop, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

Located within the Ancala Country Club enclave, the property ensures exclusivity and access to world-class golfing facilities and other country club amenities.

12913 N 119th Street is currently being offered at $5,750,000. For more information, please see the full listing details here or contact Emily Duarte at [email protected] or (480) 999-2309.

About Emily Duarte and the Duarte Realty Group

Emily Duarte, a leading Luxury Real Estate Specialist, heads Duarte Real Estate Group, serving Greater Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Consistently among the top 1% of Realtors® nationwide, Emily earned recognition as one of Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®' 40 under 40 honorees in 2021 for her remarkable achievements, leadership, and community engagement. Beyond residential resale and relocation, Duarte Real Estate Group excels in the luxury home market and guides buyers in acquiring and managing second homes and investment properties.

