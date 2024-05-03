PLACE Partner Fred Sed Presents Bluff Front Home in Three Arch Bay, South Laguna

"This home is not just a residence, it's a lifestyle. It offers a seamless blend of elegance and exclusivity, tailored for those who value both." Post this

The property features a thoughtful layout, including a main-level master suite with four additional bedrooms and a bonus room, as well as a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances. A long driveway leads to ample parking and a three-car garage, complete with an elevator that ascends to the main level. The gated entry opens to an impressive courtyard that is perfect for entertaining, showcasing a waterfall spa, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a built-in BBQ and teppanyaki grill.

Upon entering through glass double doors, residents and guests are greeted with sweeping floor-to-ceiling views of the Pacific Ocean. Bi-fold glass doors from the living area open to an expansive deck, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living experience, ideal for watching dolphins, enjoying breathtaking sunsets, or simply relaxing with the ocean breeze.

The lower level reveals two additional ensuite bedrooms with ocean views, another guest bath, and an entertainment and media area with a kitchenette/bar. This space leads out to a large lawn with a fire pit, built-in seating, and electronic sunshades. Steps away, the private beach offers an exclusive retreat.

Fred Sed, the listing agent, remarked "This home is not just a residence, it's a lifestyle. It offers a seamless blend of elegance and exclusivity, tailored for those who value both."

This property is being offered fully furnished with brand-new, high-end furnishings. Priced at $20,950,000, this estate represents a unique opportunity for discerning buyers seeking a refined and sustainable lifestyle in a premier location.

For more information visit 26 La Senda, and to schedule a private showing, please contact Fred Sed at (949) 274-3733 or via email at [email protected].

