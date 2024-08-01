PLACE Partner Gene Arant Presents Unmatched Luxury on the Shores of Lake Travis

"This beautiful property epitomizes the luxury waterfront lifestyle, offering not only breathtaking views but also direct access to Lake Travis. It's the ideal retreat for those who love living by the water." - Susan Arant, Team Leader of the Arant Real Estate Group Post this

Upon entering through a stunning courtyard, the primary living area exudes grandeur and sophistication. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with a bar, center island, butler's pantry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The main floor also houses the luxurious primary retreat, where residents can enjoy breathtaking lake views, a spa bath, and a walk-in closet designed for a fashion aficionado. Adjacent to the retreat, a covered lanai with a fireplace provides a perfect setting for relaxing evenings under the stars.

The lower level is an entertainer's paradise, featuring a game room, media room, wet bar, cabana bath, and access to the custom pool. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the dedicated exercise room and sauna, while the third level offers an upper lanai and roof garden, ideal for taking in the spectacular views of Lake Travis.

Three secondary suites, each with a full bath and walk-in closet, provide both comfort and convenience. A coffee bar on the upper level adds a touch of luxury to the morning routine. The outdoor space includes a custom pool surrounded by lush landscaping and a sun-bathing terrace, perfect for soaking up the sun or entertaining guests. A cabana and covered porch ensure year-round outdoor enjoyment.

Adding to the property's appeal, an elevator provides easy access to all three levels. The estate also features two garages: a three-car attached garage and a two-car detached garage. The detached garage includes a fully equipped guest casita with a full kitchen, living area, covered porch, bedroom, and bathroom, offering versatile space for guests or additional storage.

This extraordinary property on the shores of Lake Travis redefines luxury living. With its exquisite design, unparalleled amenities, and breathtaking views, this home offers the ultimate in sophistication and comfort.

"This beautiful property epitomizes the luxury waterfront lifestyle, offering not only breathtaking views but also direct access to Lake Travis," said Susan Arant, Team Leader of Arant Real Estate Group. "It's the ideal retreat for those who love living by the water."

For more information visit 6809 Oasis Pass, and to schedule a private showing, please contact Gene Arant at (512) 809-1999 or via email at [email protected].

