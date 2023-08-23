PLACE Partner Jeff Yarbrough Presents Luxurious Mid-Century "Rimpau House"

"242 South Rimpau Boulevard is not just a residence; it's a symphony of design, luxury, and tranquility. The meticulous architecture and harmonious integration of indoor and outdoor spaces create a timeless, organic sanctuary and we are proud to bring this unique property to market." Tweet this

The gated entrance, adorned with crushed gravel, large pavers, graceful specimen trees, and tranquil water features, sets the stage for the architectural elegance that awaits within. The exterior palette of white and charcoal, natural gray stone, ivory gravel, concrete, and stained timber contrasts beautifully with the vibrant flora of ferns, olive trees, and native grasses.

Inside, nature and architecture intertwine in 1,000 square feet of glass elements, including 10-foot-high retractable doors and expansive windows that bathe the home's interior with natural light. The internal courtyard, also enveloped in glass, is a key feature of the property as it effortlessly transitions between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The open-air oasis transforms the generously-sized public rooms that surround it, including a living area with a cozy fireplace, an inviting gathering space, a sophisticated dining area, and a professional chef's kitchen with bespoke solid floor-to-ceiling Alder cabinetry, top-of-the-line stainless-steel Miele appliances, and a 30-foot island.

The private and spacious primary bedroom opens into the backyard and features a generous walk-in closet, custom wallpaper-adorned bathroom with dual vanities, modern soaking tub, and sleek glass shower. Versatility shines through as one guest bedroom is tailored as an office, another as a screening room, and an additional bedroom functions as a standalone unit complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and private entrance. An oversized pavilion, heated pool, one of two firepits on the property, and ample lounging spaces are found in the backyard, making the perfect space for outdoor entertainment or relaxing under the sun.

Boasting estate-style amenities, "Rimpau House" is currently being offered at $6,995,000. For more information and full listing details, please visit 242srimpau.com. To schedule a showing, please contact Jeff at [email protected] or (323) 854-4300.

About Jeff Yarbrough and Jeff Yarbrough Group

Jeff Yarbrough, owner and operator of Jeff Yarbrough Group, brings 20 years of experience to the Los Angeles real estate market. Jeff and his team serve a diverse client base, including entertainment industry titans and accomplished business leaders. Consistently ranking in the top .01% of agents at Keller Williams International, Jeff's client-centric approach has earned him multiple Millionaire Real Estate Agent awards. To learn more about Jeff Yarbrough and Jeff Yarbrough Group, visit their website at jeffyarbroughgroup.com.

About PLACE

PLACE is the industry's only all-in-one business services and technology platform — for top teams at any brokerage — that makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Mia Perry, PLACE, (984) 328-0443, [email protected], www.place.com

Jennifer Zureikat, PLACE, (312) 874-1996, [email protected], www.place.com

SOURCE PLACE