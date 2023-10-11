PLACE Partner Jonathan Hand Lists Unique Luxury Farm Residence in Austin

"This property is a symphony of luxury and tranquility, a testament to refined living. From the modern farmhouse's meticulous design to the panoramic views from the terrace, every detail speaks to a life of elevated comfort and Texas Hill Country Living." Tweet this

The property provides an idyllic backdrop for serenity and seclusion. To the west, a modern farmhouse, completed in 2020, sprawls over 3,528 square feet. The floorplan includes five bedrooms, four full baths, multiple office spaces, dual dining areas, two living spaces, a media room, a two-car garage, and a boat and/or RV parking pad. Adorned with an elegant Napa Style pool and spa, there is ample space for future enhancements, including space for a potential basketball or pickleball court.

On the opposite side of the property, across the motor court, stands a recently renovated 3,652-square-foot ancillary guest house and party barn. The open layout seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living and provides an abundance of adaptable living space, including first and second-floor suites, a library, an exercise room, and an attached four-car heated and cooled garage. The rear Juliet balcony provides a picturesque view of the fruit tree orchard. Additionally, the sprawling 24'x48' partially-covered second-floor terrace boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country and stunning southwestern sunsets.

The four stall, newly-constructed horse barn offers extensive storage options, while the adjacent chicken oasis awaits its occupants. Residents have the opportunity to bring their horses, alpacas, goats, and highland cows to this extraordinary property. The estate is equipped with a 48-zone irrigation system, concrete-edged driveway, and a 5,000-gallon well storage tank.

14145 Bear Creek pass is a rare compound currently listed at $5,950,000. Please see the full listing details here and contact Jonathan Hand at (618) 520-4204 or [email protected] for questions and showing requests.

