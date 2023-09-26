PLACE Partner Shanna Day Presents "Villa Fontana" Mediterranean Estate

Architectural masterpiece redefines opulence in El Portillo's esteemed gated enclave

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE Partner Shanna Day of Shanna Day Team powered by PLACE and affiliated with Keller Williams Realty East Valley is proud to present "Villa Fontana," an extraordinary residential opportunity located in the exclusive El Portillo gated community. 1550 N 40th Street Unit 14 is an enchanting Mediterranean estate that fuses timeless elegance and modern convenience across an astounding 14,000 square feet.

The stately home offers seven bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom and closet, and a total of 10 bathrooms. The guest suite is conveniently located on the first floor, while the six other bedrooms reside on the second floor. The grand foyer exudes incomparable grandeur, while the kitchen is a culinary haven equipped with multiple amenities, including two separate dishwashers and a gourmet gas stove top seamlessly integrated into the center island. Granite countertops offer an abundance of prep space, complemented by a bar-height sitting area with custom woodwork finishes or stainless steel appliances.

The main level provides an air of refined charm, boasting a formal dining area complete with an ice maker, a spacious laundry room, and an executive office complete with custom cabinetry and exquisite detailing. A state-of-the-art 15-seater movie theater features seat rumblers allowing viewers to feel the action, soundproofing, surround sound, and blackout lighting even during daylight hours, elevating the cinematic experience.

The backyard, with space to host events of over 400 guests, features an intricately tiled pool with arching pool fountains, an inviting ramada with a generous sitting area, three separate lawns with cobbled brick walkways, and an outdoor fireplace.

1550 N 40th Street Unit 14 is currently listed at $5,399,000. For more information, please see the full listing details here and contact Shanna Day at (480) 415-7616 or [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] for questions and private showing requests.

About Shanna Day and Shanna Day Team

Overseeing teams in Utah and Arizona, Shanna Day's expertise spans the entire greater Phoenix area, as well as Greater Salt Lake City and Park City. Shanna is a seasoned negotiator with a 21-year career in residential real estate, and she regularly ranks among the top 1% percent of Realtors® in Arizona. Shanna Day Team is a group of well-trained local experts excelling in the industry ready to serve in all your real estate needs. For more information, visit shanna.shannadayteam.com.

About PLACE

PLACE is the industry's only all-in-one business services and technology platform — for top teams at any brokerage — that makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

