Placeit's Lead Creative Director on How To Fix the Biggest Designer Mistakes in Latest Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

64% of users want websites that can capture their attention. DesignRush interviewed Placeit's lead creative director to uncover the common mistakes in design and how to avoid them.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Adobe's survey, 64% of consumers expect websites to effectively engage and maintain their attention. Additionally, 59% favor beautiful design over simplicity. Yet, achieving this can be more challenging than it appears.

In the latest interview, DesignRush sat down with Alicia Espinoza, lead creative director at Placeit, to gain expert insights on how content creators can avoid common design pitfalls and make their brands stand out.

"There are several rules to follow to create a brand that is easily recognizable and memorable to people," shares Espinoza. "Color is one of the first things our brains detect, so keeping a consistent color palette is highly recommendable."

Highlights of our interview with Espinoza include:

Common mistakes content creators make in design and strategies to avoid them

Key considerations when choosing a mockup or template for your brand

Strategies for achieving cohesive brand design

The past week was also marked by two other interviews on DesignRush:

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Notes for Editors:

If you would like to feature DesignRush interviews, please include a linked credit to https://www.designrush.com/ as the source.

We would also love to hear from you. Contact us at [email protected] with your feedback or to discuss other partnership opportunities.

Media Contact

DesignRush Spotlight, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush