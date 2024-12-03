Placer County Water Agency Officially Goes Live with SpryPoint

"SpryPoint's level of support, their professionalism, and refreshing responsiveness were the perfect match for our Agency's implementation," said Matt Young, Director of Customer Services, Placer County Water Agency. Post this

"SpryPoint's level of support, their professionalism, and refreshing responsiveness were the perfect match for our Agency's implementation," said Matt Young, Director of Customer Services, Placer County Water Agency. "No implementation moves forward without a few glitches, but Kevin and his team consistently demonstrated that our Agency's success was their top priority – thank you!"

PCWA is the primary water resource agency for Placer County, California, with a broad range of responsibilities including water resource planning and management, retail and wholesale supply of drinking water and irrigation water, and production of hydroelectric energy.

The launch serves as a model for complex organizations looking to modernize, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve greater operational efficiency. The initiative coincided with several projects including a move to monthly billing, cost of service study, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) expansion, and Geographic Information System (GIS) migration; and is a critical component of a larger commitment to serving constituents.

"SpryPoint couldn't be happier for PCWA to be launched successfully" said Kevin Clancey, Chief Business Development Officer, SpryPoint. "The PCWA team demonstrated the can-do attitude to embrace the applications, the processes and best practices as we went through the project and go-live. We are very proud to see the team continuing to hone their processes now with experience to extract the maximum benefits of the solution for staff and their customers, with more to come."

This achievement reinforces SpryPoint's position as a leader in utility software across North America, with over 80 utilities live or in implementation. It reflects the company's dedication to providing scalable, trusted, and future-ready solutions for utilities striving to serve their communities better.

About SpryPoint

SpryPoint is a leading provider of software for the public utilities, focusing on delivering innovative and efficient technologies to enable exceptional customer service and to optimize operations. With a robust product line that addresses everything from customer information systems to field service management, SpryPoint is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the utilities sector. To learn more about SpryPoint, please visit us at sprypoint.com.

About Placer County Water Agency

The organization serves retail treated water customers in its Western Water System, and is responsible for the Middle Fork Project, the eighth largest public power project in California, capable of generating 224 megawatts at peak power for the grid.

