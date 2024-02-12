Plain And Simple Rocks Are Gems In The Hands Of The Master

Xulon Press presents a first-hand testimony of God's power to transform.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lisa Neifert shares how even an average person is A Diamond In The Master's Hands: From Ordinary To Extraordinary; A Journey Of Unearthing The Treasure Within ($16.49, paperback, 9781662892691; $6.99, e-book, 9781662892707).
Neifert struggled with a broken marriage, alcoholism, and prescription drug addiction. She didn't know how to heal her heart until she began to attend a women's Bible study that guided her towards a loving, personal God whose transforming power set to work on Neifert and her husband Mike and changed their lives forever.
"As I minister around the world, I have seen so many people hungry for 'God stories' that I could not be silent anymore. I wanted to share how God's faithfulness and supernatural power are still active today," said Neifert.
Lisa Neifert is an itinerant minister and co-founder of Grow In Faith Ministries, Inc. She is an inner healing minister with Restoring the Foundations. Her heart is to see people set free and empowered to walk in their destiny. Neifert has served on the mission field in South America, Asia, Europe and Africa, as well as the Islands. She has been married to her husband Mike for thirty-nine years. They are the proud parents of two sons, one daughter and two daughters-in-law.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.A Diamond In The Master's Hands is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
