PlainID Announces Dynamic Security Capabilities with SQL Databases

PlainID connects identities to digital assets via PlainID Authorizer for SQL Databases

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company™, has announced its new dynamic security capabilities via the PlainID Authorizer for SQL databases. When combined with PlainID's current capabilities, the new features will enable externalization of central management and authorization, followed by dynamic, scalable distribution of enforcement for all users accessing SQL databases.

Authorization has traditionally been built into individual, homegrown applications. However, this method is neither scalable nor secure. Controls have become too siloed to guarantee appropriate permission and compliance, and rules designed for initial databases do not align with end users of apps and services. With the introduction of The PlainID Authorizer™ for SQL Databases and The PlainID Authorization Platform, PlainID seeks to address these issues by centralizing authorization administration and externalizing authorization.

To provide continual, contextual access to digital assets stored in databases like PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift and others, The PlainID Authorization Platform dynamically changes the query at runtime to return only the data the user is authorized to view. Situated at the data layer within the apps or within the microservices layer, the Authorizer handles security on a large scale. The platform is designed to ensure users can only view specific data depending on the source from which they are receiving it, while providing enterprises with:

Central Policy Management: Use a business-driven user interface to control access to SQL database data assets so that access decisions are uniform across company apps.

Course & Fine-grained Authorization: Establish granular controls by identifying which rows, columns, and cells are accessible to authorized users.

Low to no-code Integration: Use PlainID's SQL SDK to expedite application development while ensuring robust access controls

Consistently Control Data: Standardize data access controls from applications to microservices and APIs across enterprise layers.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new features to our partner community and customers," said Gal Helemski, co-founder and CTO at PlainID. "With enterprise-wide data access control across all layers of the technology stack, low-code/no-code development via Spring Boot, and standardized access controls to help protect sensitive data, the new Authorizer for SQL databases will help us improve our ability to grant access to the appropriate individuals and genuinely empower enterprises. Organizations can now better regulate the granularity of data protection and industry requirements both locally and globally with the flexibility and agility that PlainID delivers."

To learn more about how authorization can help organizations, check out PlainID's Platform Overview.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc., The Authorization Company™, is the recognized leader in Authorization-as-a-Service powered by Policy Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to create, manage and enforce authorization policies across an enterprise. By securely connecting identities to digital assets via PlainID Authorizers, firms can meet the digital demands of user journeys, enable zero trust architectures and provide data security. The PlainID Authorization Platform enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Disque (on behalf of PlainID), Touchdown PR, 920-889-6867, [email protected], https://www.plainid.com/

SOURCE PlainID