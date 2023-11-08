PlainID Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft's Leading Business Intelligence Provider Power BI

PlainId extends its support for SaaS Authorization Management via PlainID Authorizer for PowerBI

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlainID, the Authorization Company™, has announced the launch of its PlainID Authorizer for Microsoft's Power BI. The Authorizer will be available via the PlainID Authorization Platform, which provides central policy management for both SaaS and homegrown application as well as for leading API, microservices and data technologies.

In today's data-rich environment, more businesses are relying heavily on Power BI to deliver self-service analytics, data collaboration and business decisions. High volumes of data and identities, along with the constraints of fragmented access control systems, have created holes in data security. While Power BI includes native access control features and is a powerful tool for extracting critical data to guide business choices, it is complex to manage and maintain, it lacks business visibility and auditability for its policies and doesn't have the ability to comply with the organizational data policies.

Through this partnership, PlainID will help organizations control data access in Power BI by centralized management of the authorization policies in a consistent and standardized way. PlainID Authorizers are accessible for applications, APIs, microservices and data tools. The platform is intended to assist businesses in adopting and disseminating authorization policies at scale with minimal effort while providing enterprises with:

Streamlined Data Access: Centralize and automate policy management to reduce the manual effort required to enforce policies across BI tools and the data ecosystem, while increasing business agility and lowering operational expenses.

Reduced security gaps: Using a Policy-based Access Control Framework to ensure that policies are uniformly applied across the company.

Increased Visibility and Monitoring: Track access policies from a single dashboard that sends an alert when a policy changes.

Adapted to Evolving Requirements: Allow for quick updates and adjustments to stay up to date with changing business requirements, security threats or regulatory changes for compliance.

"We understand the pivotal role that data collaboration and analytics play in driving innovation and efficiency," said Gal Helemski, CTO and co-founder, PlainID. "Users are frequently granted more permissions than their roles should allow due to security flaws or a lack of competence in the reporting tools they use. That is why PlainID created a Power BI Authorizer. Our goal is to develop a solution that easily scales to millions of authorizations while maintaining data security and frictionless access. PlainID provides organizations with the flexibility and agility they need to manage the granularity of data protection and industry standards both locally and worldwide."

