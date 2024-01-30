PlainID completes a successful 2023 and plans for product innovation in 2024

PlainID bolsters customer base, targets Identity Security in 2024

TEL AVIV,Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlainID, the leading global provider of Identity Security, caps off a successful 2023 and plans new product additions in 2024. The firm now supports more than 100 global enterprise customers across 20 vertical industries.

One of PlainID's biggest highlights of 2023 was the addition of two strategic enterprise customers who are industry leaders in their respective sectors — IT consulting and digital communication technology. Both firms were seeking a modernized approach to secure, manage and enforce access for their Power BI and Mulesoft instances across both internal and external facing applications.

"We are excited to add these two marquee brand names to our customer portfolio," said Oren Ohayon Harel, co-founder and CEO of PlainID. "It validates the pain and challenges enterprises are facing in ensuring secure access to data while not sacrificing the user experience. We are grateful that these firms are entrusting PlainID and our market leading solution to enhance their overall security and reduce the threat of identity-centric security events."

PlainID is also driving further innovation into its product portfolio by adding additional capabilities in support of addressing the challenges associated with Identity Security.

In 2024, PlainID will launch several new SaaS-based authorizers designed to improve the manageability and overall security posture of SaaS-based applications via policy orchestration, including authorizers for Zscaler, Snowflake and Google Big Query.

Additionally, PlainID will be adding a new module to its platform called Identity Insights, which will allow users to truly know your identity (KYI) and identify vulnerabilities by gaining insights in identity assurance levels and access pathways. This new module is scheduled for early release in March 2024 and planned to support Microsoft Entra ID, Okta and Ping environments.

"Identity security is both about the 'who' and the 'what,'" said Gal Helemski, CTO/CPO and co-founder of PlainID. "The 'who' is the identity, and the 'what' is about what the identity can do and is doing. Understanding that authorization is a crucial element of identity security, we choose to expand our platform to include discovery of the identity and its related activity. The PlainID platform will now provide a comprehensive solution for discovery, management and authorization to support identity security posture management."

To learn more about how PlainID can help your organization improve its identity security, please visit https://www.plainid.com/.

About PlainID:

PlainID is The Identity Security Company™. We help identity-centric enterprises defend themselves from adversaries who use identity-based attacks. Our Identity Security Posture Management Platform provides Identity Insights, SaaS Authorization Management, and Dynamic Authorization Services to create identity-centric security across SaaS, APIs, microservices, apps, and data powered by policy-based access control. Visit PlainID.com for more information.

