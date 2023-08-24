Plainsight Partners with Google Cloud to Combine Generative AI and Computer Vision to Empower Enterprises with Unprecedented Operational Awareness

Plainsight vision AI solutions to be demonstrated at Google Cloud Next '23 in the AI Innovation Pavillion at the Moscone Center in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, announced today its collaboration with Google Cloud to bring better visibility and operational insights to enterprise customers with ground-breaking generative vision AI solutions. By leveraging Google Cloud generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities, Plainsight is accelerating computer vision initiatives and providing businesses with acute operational awareness of spaces, activities, productivity, and processes through LLM-optimized models trained for maximum performance, and expansive insights.

According to a new KPMG survey, enterprise executives expect generative AI to have an enormous impact on business and most feel the capabilities will give them competitive advantages. Plainsight is partnering with Google Cloud to help tech leaders more quickly and easily achieve efficiency and cost-saving benefits with solutions that combine computer vision and generative AI to automate processes, reduce risk, enhance product quality, and increase revenue.

Empowered by Plainsight's vision AI platform and its end-to-end computer vision lifecycle management, enterprises can understand valuable patterns, trends, and anomalies within complex processes and surrounding entire operations faster and with greater specificity than ever before. This newfound LLM-accelerated operational awareness will enhance enterprise decision-making, drive productivity, and enhance competitiveness.

For example, with LLM-infused computer vision for operational awareness, enterprises in industry ecosystems such as food and beverage production can obtain consistent high levels of safety, quality, compliance, and reporting at speed with powerful vision AI models scaled across visual inspections, counts, measurements, product quality, traceability, security, and equipment monitoring.

Plainsight will be demonstrating its solutions at Google Cloud Next in the AI Innovation Pavillion at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA August 29th through August 31st, 2023. Plainsight models support Google Cloud's LLM and generative AI services with fully processed visual data that's clean, organized, and accurate. With factory-like speed and quality, Plainsight's platform produces highly-precise insights for customers that inform quick, reliable decision making.

"Plainsight is working with Google Cloud to bring about a new era of successful computer vision operationalization for enterprises, and we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the introduction of Plainsight's generative vision AI solutions to customers," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to empower businesses with LLM-accelerated computer vision capabilities that will revolutionize their operational awareness, unlock value-generating opportunities, and drive new efficiencies and growth."

"We're pleased that Plainsight is expanding its use and application of our generative AI technologies," said Rodrigo Rocha, Director, Global Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Combined with computer vision, organizations will be able to utilize visual data to achieve new levels of holistic insight and deep understanding of their operations."

Built on Google Cloud, Plainsight's vision AI platform is available via the Google Cloud Marketplace and tightly integrates with an array of Google Cloud services and offers flexibility for customer deployment at the edge, in Google Cloud customers' private tenant, or in Plainsight's Google Cloud multi-tenant environment.

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai.

