Plaintiffs and Oracle Agree to $25 Million Settlement of Pay Equity Class Action

"As a woman who's spent her entire career in the tech industry, I'm optimistic that the actions Oracle has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women," said Plaintiff Marilyn Clark. Post this

Plaintiffs: The Named Plaintiffs are Marilyn Clark, Sue Petersen, and Manjari Kant. The Plaintiffs are women who worked for Oracle in California since June 16, 2013. Their backgrounds:

Marilyn Clark was employed by Oracle as a Database Administrator from March 2005 through September 2015. Sue Petersen was employed by Oracle as a Senior Technical Support Engineer from 2005 to 2015. Manjari Kant was employed by Oracle as a Software QA Engineer from March 2005 to June 2017.

Next Steps: The court has set a hearing date of April 8, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. for preliminary settlement approval, which if approved will result in the third-party administrator issuing notice to the class members. If the court later grants final settlement approval, the third-party administrator will allocate settlement amounts based on an objective formula to each qualifying class member. More information is available at the website: JewettvOraclePaySettlement.com

Statements on the Settlement:

"As a woman who's spent her entire career in the tech industry, I'm optimistic that the actions Oracle has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women," said Plaintiff Marilyn Clark.

Information about Plaintiffs' Counsel:

Altshuler Berzon LLP: Altshuler Berzon LLP is a San Francisco law firm that specializes in labor and employment, constitutional, environmental, civil rights, campaign and election, and impact litigation. Altshuler Berzon, LLP has been co-lead counsel in a number of civil rights class actions, including Ellis v. Google CGC-17-561299 (SF Superior Court) (Gender Equal Pay Act class action settlement of $118 million and comprehensive injunctive relief approved in 2022), Ries v. McDonalds, 1:20 CV 0002 HYJ RSK (W.D. Mich. 2022) (sex harassment class action); and Satchell v Federal Express, C03-2878 SI (N.D. Cal.) (race discrimination class action settlement of $54 million and comprehensive injunctive relief approved in 2007).

Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP: Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP is a San Francisco law firm dedicated to representing workers, professionals and senior executives throughout California. The firm has handled numerous high-profile gender discrimination and harassment cases, including representing Ellen Pao in her landmark trial against Kleiner Perkins, representing Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe in her sexual harassment claims against Tinder, and representing former Pinterest COO Francoise Brougher. In addition, Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in wages through class actions.

For more information:

Jim Finberg

Altshuler Berzon LLP

177 Post Street, Suite 300

San Francisco, California 94108

Telephone: (415) 421-7151

[email protected]

John Mullan

Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP

351 California Street, Suite 700

San Francisco, California 94104

Telephone: (415) 434-9800

[email protected]

SOURCE Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP